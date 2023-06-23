Independent Online
Mooinooi murder accused handed life imprisonment for killing girlfriend

Mooinooi murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend. Picture: Ichigo121212/Pixabay

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - A man has been sentenced to life in prison, after his girlfriend was found killed, naked and tied up on a tree in the bushes near Samoncor mine, in Mooinooi.

Nicholas Martin Mogapi, 50, sentencing emanated from an incident that occurred in May 2018, when the charred and naked body of a 38-year-old woman was found with hands tied to a tree in the bushes near Samoncor mine, Elandsdrift, Mooinooi.

A murder case was opened and it was later discovered that the woman and her boyfriend were reported missing.

"Consequent to a thorough investigation, Mogapi, then aged 45, was charged with murder," police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma said.

“At the time of the incident, the accused had a pending case of malicious damage of property against him for smashing a man’s house windowpane.

More on this

"That was after he accused the man of having a relationship with his girlfriend," Botma said.

Then on Wednesday, Mogapi was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and additional twelve months for malicious damage to property by the Brits Regional Court.

The latter sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence.

The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the Investigating officer, Sergeant Caiphus Tabane and all other role players for their excellent collaboration. He said it would send a stern warning that those who commit crimes and violate women and children, will not be spared.

