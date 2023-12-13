More boots on the ground for KZN as 179 constables join police force

KwaZulu-Natal's fight against crime has been bolstered by the addition of more than 100 new constables. On Wednesday, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi officiated the Passing Out Parade at the Chatsworth Stadium where he welcomed 179 new officers.

He reminded officers that by joining the South African Police Service (SAPS), they have accepted the responsibility to serve the country. "While today marks a significant achievement, it is merely the beginning of your journey in service to the people of South Africa. Ahead of you are years of dedicated service, and I am confident that you will perform your duties with utmost dedication," he said. Mkhwanazi noted that the Constables are part of a bigger group of 8,616 trainings passing out in 11 separate parades across the country as part of the 2023 Project 10,000 police recruitment drive.

More than 100 police officers will be joining the ranks in KZN SAPS. Picture: Supplied More than 100 police officers will be joining the ranks in KZN SAPS. Picture: Supplied The province's 2023 integrated festive season safety plan was officially launched by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube last month.