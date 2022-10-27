More charges against two men arrested for attempted murder, hijacking

Pretoria – The Volksrust Magistrate’s Court has remanded Joseph Onora Asa, 30, and Edmond Dadzi, 30, after they appeared on charges of attempted murder, car hijacking, house breaking and theft cases. “The two foreign nationals, both aged 30, were traced and arrested during a multi-disciplinary intelligence driven disruptive operation executed on Tuesday, 25 October, 2022,” Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This follows information about the wanted suspects sought for attempted murder, car hijacking, house breaking and theft cases.” She said the case against Asa was postponed to November 14, for formal bail application. Edmond Dadzi. Picture: Supplied/Hawks The case against Dadzi was postponed to November 10, for formal bail application. He was also remanded in custody.

Sekgotodi said the two were nabbed by different law enforcement units including the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit based in Secunda, the crime intelligence and K9 units from Secunda, as well as detectives based at Volksrust. “The suspects were sought for a shooting incident between the two rival groups which happened on 18 September, 2022 at Volksrust. After the shooting, an attempted murder case was registered against the suspects,” Sekgotodi said. “The team went to the identified address where the first suspect was found and arrested. Through further investigation the team pursued the second suspect who was found in possession of the hijacked vehicle as per Jeppe (Gauteng) case which happened in October 2022.”

Story continues below Advertisement

She said during the arrest of the second suspect, the hijacked vehicle and his cellphones were seized for further investigation. “The diligent probe by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team further linked them to another crime scene which happened in October 2021. The additional case relates to a housebreaking and theft where a stolen vehicle, a silver Hyundai and 65-inch HiSense television were also recovered and seized as exhibits for further investigation,” Sekgotodi said. IOL