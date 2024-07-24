More delays in Grayson Beare murder trial

Grayson Beare, the man accused of killing Glenmore mother Halima Hoosen-Preston made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. Beare’s attorney was expected to bring an application to declare him mentally unfit to stand trial.

Glenmore resident, Halima Hoosen-Preston, was murdered in her home, allegedly by Grayson James Beare. Picture: Facebook However, the matter had to be adjourned due to outstanding medical documentation. The matter will be heard on August 16. Beare will be held at the Westville Prison in the interim.

A district surgeon report presented earlier to the court declared him mentally fit to stand trial. He has been incarcerated since his arrest on June 2, 2024 following the fatal stabbing of Hoosen-Preston at her Glenmore home. The victim was stabbed multiple times and her husband Sean and her son were also stabbed, but survived the attack.

The Hoosen-Preston’s daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because of their support for Palestine. However, the victim’s family later released a statement stating that the act was purely criminal and should be treated as such. Family members gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday but declined to comment.

They had previously told IOL they just wanted justice for Halima. Beare is the adopted, estranged son of businessman Julian Beare, who is the chairman of Beare Holdings. In a statement released shortly after the arrest, Julian said he adopted Grayson Beare while married to his mother, who has since passed away.