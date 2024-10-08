More human body parts found in KwaZulu-Natal, this time on the side of the road

Less than a week after human remains were found inside a dumpster in KwaZulu-Natal, another gruesome finding was made. Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said pedestrians found human body parts on the roadside in Amouti on Tuesday morning.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said a member of the public contacted their operations centre at around 7am. “Reaction Officers responded to the call for assistance and on arrival located a human torso with the arms still attached on a grass verge next to the main road,” he said. “It was partially covered with the cream blanket and pink bed sheet.”

He said the remains were in a state of decomposition. “A closer examination revealed that the spine had been removed from the torso.” Last week KZN police confirmed that a murder investigation is under way after human body parts — including a penis — were found at a dump site in the Lusaka area at Amaoti, in Inanda

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “A human head and feet of an unknown person were found inside a black plastic bag. “Next to that bag was another transparent plastic bag containing human legs. Blood-stained clothing items and a blanket were found at the scene. Suspects are unknown at this stage.” Balram said it is unclear if both incidents were linked.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said police in Inanda recovered human body parts on Tuesday morning in Amaoit in the Lusaka area. "The body parts were covered in blanket and left on the side of the road. The matter is under investigation." IOL News