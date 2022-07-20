More nights behind bars for man accused of abduction, rape of a 13 year old

Pretoria – A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he appeared before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, in connection with the abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl. “An incident regarding a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and raped in Witbank in the past week has sent a shock wave in the society,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The incident was vehemently condemned by the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela but the General also applauded members the arrest of a 28-year-old male who was earlier held up by the police from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for questioning.” The suspect was charged with abduction as well as four counts of rape on Monday. He has subsequently appeared before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court. The case was postponed to August 2 for a formal bail hearing. He was remanded in custody.

Mdhluli said investigations by the police are ongoing. Manamela has condemned incidents of gender-based violence within the province. “A situation whereby women suffer violence under the hands of men who treat and regard women as objects, will never be tolerated. The law should deal decisively with such perpetrators without fear or favour,” she said.

Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping a 62-year-old man in Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident apparently took place at night, in the house of the pensioner. “The victim alleges that he was relaxing in his house at Ga-Motibidi and the door was not closed. He then noticed a suspect known to him entering his room and he asked him what he wanted,” Mohlala said.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the pensioner and pushed him to the bed where he raped him. “After the incident, he took cash belonging to the old man that was on top of the table and left. The suspect was traced and arrested,” Mohlala said. IOL