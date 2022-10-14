More nights in jail for alleged Joburg arsonist who broke into affluent houses, burnt them

Pretoria - A man accused of breaking into and setting alight several houses in the northern suburbs of Joburg has made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. “Alfred Ndodeme Maphuta, aged 36, was charged with murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of theft,” said Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The long arm of the law finally caught up with Maphuta after several cases of housebreaking and arson in the areas of Sandton, Rosebank, Norwood, Douglasdale and Bramley were reported since February 2021.” One of the victims died from smoke inhalation following an incident where his belongings were stolen and his house set alight. Mjonondwane said a multidisciplinary team, consisting of the SAPS’s Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and private security companies in the northern suburbs, worked closely with senior public prosecutor Yusuf Baba who guided the complex investigation.

She said the case against Maphuta was postponed until October 18, for the accused man to appoint a legal representative. Earlier this week, “The Star” newspaper reported that after eluding authorities for two years, Joburg’s most-wanted suspected arsonist had been detained by police following a tip-off. The SAPS serious and violent crime unit put into action information received from the National Crime Intelligence Unit and mobilised the SAPS Joburg K9, CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services for back-up to arrest the suspect on Tuesday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “The suspect would break into affluent houses and after stealing property, he would then set the houses alight. In one of the incidents, an elderly man lost his life due to smoke inhalation as he was in the house when it was set alight.” He said the suspect had been walking in Emmarentia at around 6pm. He was apprehended. IOL