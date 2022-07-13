More nights in jail for dad and son arrested for allegedly trafficking Mozambicans for farm labour

Pretoria - Cornelis Johannes Uys, a 60-year-old father, and his 23-year-old son Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys have been remanded in custody after they appeared before the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on charges of human trafficking. Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the Uys father and son would know their fate regarding the bail bid on Friday.

“The Uys family, father and son, appeared before the Belfast Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, for bail application. They were remanded in custody, and the case was postponed to 15 July 2022 for further bail application,” said Sekgotodi. Cornelis Johannes Uys, and his son Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys have been charged for human trafficking alongside co-accused, Mozambican brothers Carlos Bernardo Guambe and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe. Photo: Supplied/Hawks Previously, the father and son duo appeared in court alongside their co-accused Mozambican brothers, Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 32. The four have been charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act and participating in or conspiring to traffic in persons.

Sekgotodi said the Guambe brothers were additionally charged with contravention of the Immigration Act. “The bail application against the two brothers was abandoned, and the accused were remanded in custody. Their case was postponed to 18 July 2022 for an interpreter and plea,” Sekgotodi said. It is alleged that 39 victims were recruited from Mozambique and brought into South Africa in a taxi with the promise of better jobs.

They victims comprised seven women, nine children under the age of 5 years old and 23 men all over the age of 18, and were rescued from a farm in Belfast. They were taken to a place of safety in Witbank. Previously, police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said: “It is alleged the modus operandi entailed the victims being brought into South Africa from Mozambique in a taxi. In Lydenburg, the farm owner’s son and one trafficker will meet the taxi driver and pay him. The victims will then be brought on the farm for labour.” IOL