More nights in jail for R20 million fraud accused Wayne Anthony

Pretoria - The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has remanded in custody an alleged fraudster, 42-year-old Wayne Anthony, who was arrested for allegedly defrauding an insurance company of approximately R20 million in the form of a client's policy payout. Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu explained: “It is alleged that, in August 2020, Anthony allegedly intercepted the Stanlib insurance company’s system and created a fraudulent email under the Outsurance letterhead applying for a withdrawal of the R20 million on a policy payout.”

As a result, Stanlib allegedly processed the R20 million transaction into a business account belonging to a software company, Panase Projects, based in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. “Through internal forensic investigation, Stanlib discovered that the application was fraudulent and immediately reported the matter to the authorities,” said Mulamu. “The case was transferred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in Johannesburg for further investigation. The court issued a warrant of arrest for Anthony’s apprehension on the alleged fraud against him.”

The investigation team effected an arrest on Tuesday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court when Anthony was attending to unrelated fraud charges against him. “Police subsequently charged Anthony with fraud and he appeared in court yesterday (on Thursday) where he was remanded in custody pending investigation. He is positively linked to other fraud-related allegations in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape,” said Mulamu. The case was postponed to November 2 for a formal bail application.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old man appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court charged with fraud of about R2.2 million. “It is alleged that Christiaan Frederick van Wyk created fraudulent payment transactions between 2012 and 2018 when he was working at a Melrose-based company, PEG Holdings, as a secretary and financial manager,” Mulamu said at the time. She said further investigation by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Johannesburg revealed that Van Wyk had transferred about R2.2 million on different transactions into his bank accounts for the period.