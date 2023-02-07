More nights in jail for truck driver arrested for illegally transporting chrome in Limpopo

Pretoria – Truck driver, Brighton Mutandani, 37, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Praktiseer Regional Court in Limpopo for allegedly transporting chrome without a permit and contravening the Immigration Act. Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mutandani was arrested during an anti-crime blitz last week.

“As the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) continue to fight the scourge of illegal mining in the province, a sting joint operation between the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation and crime intelligence (unit) was conducted on the evening of 2 February, 2023,” Maluleke said. He said during the operation, a suspicious tipper truck was spotted driving in the area and it was stopped and searched. Truck driver, Brighton Mutandani, will return to court on Friday for formal bail application after he was found illegally transporting chrome. Picture: SAPS “The truck was found fully loaded with chrome that the driver could not produce a permit for and he was immediately placed under arrest. Further investigations revealed that the driver did not have legal documents to be in the country,” Maluleke said.

“The estimated value of the seized items, the chrome and tipper truck, is R650 000.” Mutandani was remanded in custody until February 10, for formal bail application. Meanwhile, the provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province, Major-General Gopz Govender has congratulated the law enforcement team for the “good work”.

“We look forward to conducting more operations to deal with illegal mining problem and our presence will be felt,” Govender said. In January, officers from the Limpopo Highway Patrol team arrested a 38-year-old man, and seized chrome with an estimated street value of R500 000. The suspect was arrested while he was travelling along the R37 road next to Atok in the Apel policing precinct outside Burgersfort.

