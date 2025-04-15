More people are dying at the hands of criminals says KZN's top cop

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said more people were dying at the hands of criminals than the number of criminals being killed. Mkhwanazi said this during a press briefing in Durban on Monday.

In the first nine months of the 2024/25 financial year, 105 suspected murderers, cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers, armed robbers and extortionists were shot and killed when they attempted to kill police officers in 38 shootout incidents. Additionally, four police officers were killed on duty during the same period. These policemen died during these battles. Some of the major incidents that made headlines:

In April 2024, nine suspects were shot dead in a shootout with police in Mariannhill.

In September 2024, six extortionists were shot dead in a shootout with police in South Beach.

In December 2024, eight suspects were shot dead in a shootout with police in Richards Bay.

In February 2025, five suspects were shot dead in a shootout with police in Ntuzuma. Some of the mass murders in KZN in the first nine months of the financial year included: In June, five family members were shot dead and two were injured in the Magwaza area in uMzinto. Police are following positive leads.

Also in June, eight people were shot dead on Helpmekaar Road in Ezakheni. Four suspects were arrested with firearms.

In September, seven family members were shot dead in Highflats. Four suspects were shot dead in two separate shootout incidents.

In October, four people were shot dead at a family gathering in Amangwe. Five suspects were arrested. Elaborating, Mkhwanazi stated that the number of attacks on citizens exceeds those on police officers. He said, “4,278 people were killed in this province, 4,278 in nine months, and only 105 criminals died”.

“Which means criminals are at war with the citizens.” Mkhwanazi said during that time, four police officers died, with many of them coming under attack. “Of the 4,278 citizens that were killed, obviously we’re going to count the four police officers also amongst those, but the reality is there are more people that are dying at the hands of criminals than the criminals are dying,” Mkhwanazi said.