More police deployed in KZN for possible unrest after elections

More police were deployed on Tuesday to protect key parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the recent national elections. The deployment comes after former president Jacob Zuma, the current leader of the uMkontho weSizwe Party (MK), insisted that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) should not declare the election results until the votes are recounted as the party suspects rigging.

Zuma added that releasing any statement would be equivalent to provoking the MK. Despite Zuma’s threats, the IEC insisted that the elections were free and fair and no recounting will be done. Meanwhile, the national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the deployment was part of the safety and security national and provincial elections plan.

“This is the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN covering the pre, during and post elections phase to maintain stability throughout the province,” she said. Mathe said the first group of more than 200 officers, was deployed early in May while the second contingency of over 300 was deployed during the elections period. She said the latest deployment of more than 300 members, was meant to bolster policing operations in the post elections phase.

“In this phase, law enforcement agencies monitor activities related to the outcome of the elections results. This means deployments remain in place at various places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for any emerging incidents,” she added. Speaking during a send-off, national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said the continuous deployments in some areas forms part of the SAPS operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country. “We will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality. We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line, will be dealt with”, said Masemola.