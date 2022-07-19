More SAPS PPE contracts under investigation

Johannesburg - What was initially a R1.9m SAPS personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption case, has now ballooned to over R8.5m, as more contracts are being investigated. The case was postponed to October as a total of 26 people stand accused.

The spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The matter was initially enrolled as a R1.9m corruption case but has now escalated to R8.5m with two further contracts amounting to R4.1m and R2m, respectively, and a plumbing material contract for R120 000.” Five people have been added to the list of accused - Abigayke Essau, Prinesh Naidoo, Jane Mthembu and two companies, Impokane General Trade and Distribution, Pty Ltd, and Imbobezi Enterprises Pty Ltd. The number of accused now stands at 26. The group is said to be facing charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery.

The accused were arrested on allegations of being involved in the supplier benefiting from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the SAPS. The arrests are the latest since the last group was arrested in February. Seboka said: “The arrests follow an investigation into the capture of the SAPS procurement and supply chain to aid front companies to score lucrative contracts and facilitate kickbacks to SAPS senior officials.”

The matter, which is being heard at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, was postponed to October 13 to allow time for the defence to consult and provide further instructions. “One of the accused, a former Brigadier James Ramanjalum, has failed to get bail twice after having lost his latest high court bail application. He has notified the court that he plans to apply for bail for the third time in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court, based on new facts on July 26, 2022,” said Seboka. IOL