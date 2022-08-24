More suspected July unrest instigators due to line up in the dock today

Durban - Police said 10 of the 11 people arrested in connection with the July unrest are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police said the 11th person, who is from the Western Cape, will appear in court on August 26.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo the accused were in various areas. “These persons of interest will be brought before court soon on charges of conspiracy to public violence, incitement to public violence and incitement to arson,” said Mbambo. The other accused have been released on R3000 bail.

According to Natasha Kara, NPA provincial spokesperson, their bail conditions included: - not to post any information regarding the case on social media. - to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN.

- to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and or their contact number. The case is due back in court on August 26 for further investigation. IOL