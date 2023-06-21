Independent Online
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

More than 30 years behind bars for man who killed three rhinos

Freedom Siyabonga Ndlovu. Picture: Supplied

Published 36m ago

Durban - A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 32 years direct imprisonment for various poaching-related offences, one of which included killing three rhinos.

Freedom Siyabonga Ndlovu was convicted in the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga this week.

According to the provincial NPA spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, the accused was convicted of trespassing in the Skukuza National Park, three counts of killing rhinos, possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of ammunition.

The incident took place in November 4, 2016.

“Rangers at Skukuza received a tip-off information about poachers seen around Stelznek Section and went to the alleged scene.

More on this

“They found Alberto Valoyi, Fanwell Ndobe and Freedom Siyabonga Ndlovu, in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, six fresh rhino horns and an axe.

“They were all subsequently arrested.

“Ndobe and Ndlovu absconded after the court granted them bail, and Valoyi was convicted and sentenced,” Nyuswa said.

Nyuswa said Ndlovu was re-arrested, but his co-accused Ndobe is still at large.

“During the trial, Ndlovu denied the allegations levelled against him.

“However, State prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence of the rangers and police officers, as well the evidence of the ballistic report expert which confirmed that the bullets found on carcasses were fired from the rifle that was found in the accused’s possession,” Nyuswa said.

Magistrate Ngobeni found the State had proved their case and sentenced Ndlovu to 32 years direct imprisonment.

IOL

