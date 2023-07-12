Two men arrested for allegedly running an illegal initiation school outside Mahikeng in North West were granted bail. Piet Tlotleng and Keotshepile Ntate appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho, charged for contravening the Customs Initiation Act No 2 of 2021.

They were released on R1,500 bail each and the case was postponed to September 12 for further investigation. The two were arrested on June 29 after parents reported missing children at Mahikeng police station. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigations led the police to an illegal initiation school, between Ramatlabama and Tsetse villages outside Mahikeng.

NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said preliminary investigations suggest that the two mobilised unsuspecting young boys from villages around Mahikeng, to join the initiation school, after recruiting these young boys, they would allegedly call the parents and demand money to ensure the safety of the victims. About 41 initiates between the ages of 15 and 20 were rescued and the illegal school was shut down. The initiates were taken to a local hospital for medical care.

In a separate case, Bongani Moatlhodi, arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy, appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday. The teen was allegedly taken to an illegal initiation school at Lonely Park, in Mafikeng. The case against him was postponed to July 17 for formal bail application.

“Police investigations linked Piet Tlotleng, to this matter and he was officially charged with kidnapping. He was charged before paying his R1,500 bail at the Molopo Magistrates’ Court, effectively keeping him in custody,” Mamothame said. Tlotleng was expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on July 17, for bail application. He would appear alongside Bongani Moatlhodi.