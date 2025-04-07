More witnesses expected as 'trial within a trial' continues in Joshlin Smith case

As the new week begins, further witnesses are expected to testify in the Western Cape High Court regarding the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. The court, currently sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, has entered a trial within a trial. This follows claims by two of the accused, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, that they were assaulted and tortured by police officers and coerced into making confessions.

The third accused, Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, has not made similar allegations and is therefore not involved in this phase of proceedings. The three were arrested weeks after Joshlin vanished from her home in Middelpos on 19 February 2024. Captain Philip Seekoei, the officer who recorded Van Rhyn’s alleged confession on 5 March 2024, testified that he observed no visible injuries on Van Rhyn during the interview. Seekoei, a veteran of over 33 years in the South African Police Service, admitted that certain details were excluded from the written report, as he considered the video recording sufficient.

He confirmed that only he, Van Rhyn, and the videographer were present during the recording. Judge Nathan Erasmus examined the footage closely and questioned Seekoei on Van Rhyn’s physical condition, including whether he appeared to be limping or bore visible bruises. Seekoei responded that he saw no signs of injury. When asked about possible marks on Van Rhyn’s wrists, he stated these could have resulted from tightly fastened or prolonged use of handcuffs.