Moretele municipality manager appears in court for over R200m tender

Johannesburg - Moretele local municipality manager, Theletsi Roger Nkhumise, 49, appeared at the Moretele Regional Court for allegedly unlawfully awarding an ICT tender worth over R200m in 2016. Nkhumise is facing four counts of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) 56 of 2003 and Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Management Regulations for the appointment of Flame IT Strategy to render ICT services in 2016.

It is alleged that the provisions of the relevant regulations for this tender were unlawfully applied by the Municipal Manager. Irregular provisions are also alleged to have been made upon the inheritance of the contract for ICT services from Madibeng Local Municipality. It was found that the service provider was allegedly appointed without a competitive bidding process. The pricing on the contract was also allegedly found to be different from the pricing of the inherited contract.

The service provider, Flame IT Strategy was allegedly paid a total amount of approximately R215m for the contract. The matter has been postponed to August 17, 2022, for the disclosure of docket. Major General Patrick Mbotho, the Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in North West, has warned that “people who use their positions of power to promote criminal activities will face the full might of the law.”

