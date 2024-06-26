Mossel Bay man who continued raping 15-year-old girl after fatally strangling her, jailed

A Western Cape man who brutally raped and murdered a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to effective life imprisonment. Johan Counter was this week sentenced in the Mossel Bay Regional Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape said Counter pleaded guilty to killing the teenage girl whom he met in January 2023. “Counter admitted that he met the deceased, aged 15, when he visited his nephew at Groot Sergfontein Farm on January 29, 2023,” explained NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. “He was drinking with his nephew and his friends and the victim had also been drinking.

“He claims that the influence of alcohol had a toll on them, and they got drunk.” Counter said at around midnight, the victim went outside the house where they were drinking, and he followed her. “He told her that they must find a spot where they could engage in sexual intercourse, but she refused.

“He grabbed and pushed her to a secluded area next to a water tank. “She attempted to fight him off, but he overpowered her, pulled down her pants and raped her. “She attempted to scream but he wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her while continuing to rape her.”

The NPA said Counter realised that the victim was no longer resisting and when he tried to place her body in a sitting position she slid to her side. The victim did not respond to her name. Counter said he went back to the house and did not tell anyone what happened.

The victim’s body was found the next day. Counter was arrested on the scene. In his plea, Counter admitted that although he drank alcohol, he could appreciate between right and wrong.