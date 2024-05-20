‘Most dedicated and respected’ East London teacher shot dead in his home

A teacher at Greenpoint High School in East London was shot dead in his home just after midnight on Saturday. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu there was a witness in his Tritonia Street home in Bryaelyn watching television when he heard a vehicle stop outside.

“According to the witness a few moments later somebody pulled open the lounge window. He got up to investigate and saw the arm of the suspect moving the curtain,” Naidu said. “The suspect was armed. The witness fetched a spade and hit the suspect while shouting at him.” Police said the victim, a 53-year-old school teacher, was awakened by the commotion and went to investigate.

“The suspect then shot him in the upper body and fled. He died on the scene.” Naidu said a case of murder is under investigation by SA Police Service’s Cambridge detectives. Following the shooting incident the Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC, Fundile Gade sent his heartfelt condolences to the teacher’s family.

“The department was informed of this heinous crime by the family. The deceased Grade 12 educator is hailed as one of the most dedicated and respected educators by the school,” Gade said. “At the time of his death, the late educator was performing well in his subject, Physical Sciences.” Gade said a psychosocial team from the Buffalo City Education district has been activated, for both the school and the family of the deceased.

The MEC urged the family and the community to co-operate with the police as they conduct their investigation. “We have been robbed of a community builder and a nurturer by these criminals who committed this horrendous crime. As a society, we need to be vigilant and support the work of the police in solving this crime,” Gade said. “As a seasoned physics educator of 30years, the late educator also featured prominently in all the district matric intervention classes. This therefore means that, many young kids who benefited in his teaching skills have been robbed of a change to perform better in physics.”