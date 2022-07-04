Most wanted fugitive bust for drugs in Cape Town

Cape Town - The man police have been searching for, for months has finally been arrested and put behind bars. Last month, police in the Western Cape offered a R100 000 reward for any information that led to the successful arrest and prosecution of Yanga Endrey Nyalara.

Prior to this, police offered a R50 000 reward. Nyalara, 30, also known as Bara, was wanted for a number of serious and violent crimes perpetrated in Khayelitsha and Cape Town, dating back to 2016. Police urged the public to be cautious as they deemed Nyalara ‘armed and dangerous’.

He was wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of unlicensed firearms - crimes that were allegedly committed between 2018 and this year in Khayelitsha. Police said Nyalara was also wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery that was perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018. However, on Friday (July 1), police hit the jackpot when they conducted a raid in Nassau Street in Bothasig.

Nyalara and two women, aged 21 and 28, were found to be in possession of tik and mandrax with a combined value of R90 000. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the arrested trio would be appearing in court on Monday. “The male suspect is also wanted on a string of crimes ranging from business robbery, murder, attempted murder, assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The circumstances surrounding the arrest of the wanted suspect are still under investigation, and he is in the process of being charged for his crime spree,” Traut said. [email protected] IOL