Mother and daughter stabbed to death after consulting with a self-proclaimed prophet

A 35-year-old self-proclaimed prophet has been arrested for allegedly killing a mother and daughter, and raping the younger woman at Silver Oaks village in Limpopo. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said they were notified of a murder near Willows Clinic on Saturday morning and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds on her neck.

Mashaba explained that before she died, the woman reportedly told her sister that she and her daughter had been stabbed by a man who claimed to be a prophet. Her 20-year-old daughter was found dead in the sitting room half naked with a stab wound and signs of being raped. She was certified dead on the scene. The woman’s five-year-old younger brother was found tied with tape in his room.

Its believed the woman had previously consulted with the man because of his claims of being a prophet. “The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage. However, it is alleged that the 37-year-old woman used to consult at the suspect, since he was practising as a prophet,” said Mashaba. In an attempt to arrest the suspect, Mashaba said police went to the man’s girlfriend’s place but they were unable to find him, instead, he was found walking at a hitch-hiking spot.

He was arrested and detained at Hoedspruit police station. He is expected to appear at Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court soon where he is facing two counts of murder and rape. Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest.