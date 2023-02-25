Mother and her three children hacked to death

Rustenburg - A mother and her three children were hacked to death at her home at Phola Park, Thandukukhanya, in Piet Retief. The gruesome discovery was made by the police on Friday night after the family members laid a complaint that they had made several unsuccessful attempts to get hold of the family members.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police in Piet Retief immediately responded to the complaint, but they found the house locked. "They had to force their entry into the house and were amazed by the discovery of a lifeless body in the kitchen. "When proceeding with the search, a 47-year-old woman's body, her 11-year-old son and her six-year-old daughter were found lying dead in one of the rooms, and an axe believed to have been used to eliminate them, was also found in the same room," he said.

Mohlala said the body found in the kitchen was that of a twin brother of the 11-year-old boy's body that was found alongside his mother and sister. "Surprisingly their four-room house was locked from outside, raising suspicions that the heartless attacker locked them in, after the gruesome murder," he said. "It is further alleged that the victims were last seen alive on Tuesday, February 21. Piet Retief police would like the father of the six-year-old daughter, Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe, 55, who cannot be located in his known address at Eziphunzini, Thandukukhanya in Piet Retief to come forward, as it is believed that he may be of great assistance to police investigation," he said.

Mohlala said community members who might know his whereabouts must not hesitate to contact Captain Dumisani Gumbi on 082 493 1962 or call the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 alternatively on MySAPSApp. "Police guarantee that all received information will be treated with confidentiality," he said. Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi called upon community members not to take law into their own hands and to assist the police in fighting violence against women and children.

