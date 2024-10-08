Mother, boyfriend, and friends remain in custody for attempting to kill her two-year-old son and assaulting his siblings

A Free State mother, along with her boyfriend, her friend, and her fiancé, has been remanded in custody following their court appearance for the attempted murder of a two-year-old boy and the assault of his three siblings. They appeared at the Parkweg Magistrate Court on Tuesday, facing charges of attempted murder, assault and child neglect.

Police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle, said the 34-year-old mother, her boyfriend, 25, her friend, 35, as well as her fiance, 40, were arrested after the two-year-old boy was taken to hospital. “The horrific assault and child neglect case came under the attention of the police when the two-year-old boy was taken to hospital on September 22, 2024 with severe injuries,” Earle said. She added that after discovering the two-year-old, they found his siblings.

“In court, charges of attempted murder on the nine-year-old sister and assault GBH on all four children were added. Charges of failure to report child abuse were also added to the charge sheet of all the accused,” Earle said. Earle added that the Parkweg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is still investigating the cases. “All the children are safe and well taken care of,” Earle added.