Mother in a legal battle to keep father's name out of daughter's birth certificate

In a significant ruling heralded as a victory for parental rights, a father seeking access to his seven-year-old daughter and to have his name on her birth certificate has succeeded in a landmark case at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. The father, who has been embroiled in a protracted legal conflict with his former partner since July 2024, initiated an application to seek contact with his daughter. The couple, who were never married, faced challenges reaching a settlement on their own, ultimately compelling the father to escalate the matter to the courts after the mother’s attorney asserted, he would not gain access without a formal court order.

In subsequent legal proceedings, tensions heightened when the mother failed to respond promptly, only submitting her affidavit just before the hearing was set to commence. Judge Seena Yacoob expressed concern over the lack of substantial evidence presented by the mother, particularly in light of the father’s documented claims and evidence supporting his application. A core issue that emerged was the mother’s refusal to include the father's name on the child's birth certificate. She argued that this would impede her plans to relocate to Papua New Guinea for a lucrative job opportunity. However, Judge Yacoob highlighted the absence of factual support for this claim, which raised alarms about the potential implications of the mother taking the child abroad without the father’s consent. Given that she possessed both a passport and a birth certificate solely in her name, Judge Yacoob ordered that the child's passport be surrendered to an independent attorney. This measure would prevent the mother from travelling internationally with the child without both parents' agreement.