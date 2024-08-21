Mother sought after newborn baby abandoned

Police in the Free State are searching for the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned at the weekend in Welkom. The baby boy was found on Sunday, August 18, at around 7.45am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the matter was being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. “A tenant who stays in one of the flats in Dagbreek found a baby boy naked on the ground at the gate and alerted the police,” Thakeng said. “The baby was hospitalised for medical attention. The mother of the baby is still unknown, and a case of attempted murder was registered for further investigations.”

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in tracing the mother ro contact Detective Sergeant Sinah Mvundle from the FCS Unit at 078 095 7328 or alternatively contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. In a separate incident, Operation Knock-out, the sister operation to Vala Umgodi in the fight against illicit mining resulted in the arrest of nine suspects in Lejweleputswa. On Thursday, August 15, at 10am, the knockout team, together with private security, conducted disruptive action on information about a suspected smelt house in Virginia.

“They proceeded to the house and the house was tactically penetrated. Nine African males aged between 25 and 49 who were busy processing gold were arrested for acquisition, possession, and disposal of unwrought precious metal (gold nugget) under Act 37 of 2004 section 4(1), and two counts of the Contravention of Immigration Act,” police said. “Equipment seized included two heating pans, one self-made phenduka, two self-made phenduka stands, a pickaxe, oxygen cylinders, and acetylene cylinders. Gold worth an estimated R15,000 was also seized.” [email protected]