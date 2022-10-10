Mother wakes up to find her husband raping their 5-year-old daughter

Durban - Police are investigating a case of rape after a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father on Sunday night. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA they received a call for assistance on Sunday night just after 10pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the child’s mother, aged 37, told Reaction Unit officers, that she had been asleep in bed with her 5-year-old twins, a boy and girl, when her husband arrived home intoxicated. “She told officers that when she woke up she discovered her husband raping her daughter. “The woman forced him off the child and he began assaulting her. He then fled the residence in an unknown direction.”

Balram said the woman made several calls for assistance however received no help. “She thereafter called a teacher from her daughter’s school who contacted RUSA for assistance.” He said the mother and daughter were taken to the Tongaat SAPS where they were able to open a case.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident. “It is alleged that on 9 October 2022 at 21:00, a five-year-old female was allegedly raped by a known suspect at her place of residence in Tongaat. “The case was opened at Tongaat police station and the docket was transferred to Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.”

Story continues below Advertisement