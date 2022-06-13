Mother who allegedly killed her teenage son after being scammed of money, released on bail

Pretoria - A 37-year-old mother of two was released on bail on Monday, at the Nigel Magistrate’s Court, after she allegedly poisoned her two children, which left her seven-year-old daughter in ICU and her 16-year-old son dead. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that on June 6, the mother allegedly poisoned her children after she was scammed of large amounts of money.

“After giving them poison, it is alleged that she drove with them towards Free State province and, when they got to Frankfort, in Free State, the children started falling ill, she then took them to the nearest hospital. “Upon arrival, the boy child passed on, and the girl was admitted and has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since then. When the doctor realised that the children were poisoned, he called the police, who interviewed the accused. “The accused mother admitted to poisoning the children because she was scammed of a large amount of money, and had no means to take care of the children, or even to pay school fees,” said Mahanjana.

The mother was then arrested and transferred to Nigel. “When police went to her home, a Tupperware container containing poison was found in the kitchen. She told the court, that she intended to plead not guilty to the charges against her,” said Mahanjana. The matter was postponed to August 24, 2022, for further investigation.

