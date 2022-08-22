Motorist killed after recognising one of the hijackers

Pretoria: A motorist was murdered during an alleged hijacking in Mpumalanga on Saturday night. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred at Calcutta area near Bushbuckridge.

“A group of armed suspects ambushed the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla and attempted to hijack his vehicle,” said Mohlala. “When he realised that he was about to be robbed, he drove off, trying to escape from his assailants who then gave chase.” The victim crashed into a tree.

The hijackers then shot the driver multiple times before fleeing the scene. “Police as well as the paramedics were informed about the incident and, upon arrival, the man was, unfortunately, certified dead,” said Mohlala. Calcutta police have opened a murder case.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the male victim, identified as Nelson Shabangu, aged 49, was shot after… (recognising) one of his assailants,” said Mohlala. “Police are calling on Mr Philile Letsoalo to immediately contact the police at Calcutta as they believe that he could be of great assistance in their probe. Investigators further urge anyone who knows his whereabouts to immediately alert the police by contacting Detective Captain Prince Mokoena at 0823199843 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.” Alternatively, police said community members could send information via the My SAPS App.

“All the information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the murder and vowed that police would not rest until the criminals were put behind bars. Last month, off-duty traffic officer, Thabo Mashego, 35 was shot dead in Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge.

