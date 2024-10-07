Motorist on top 100 offenders list arrested with warrants totalling nearly R200,000

A Cape Town motorist with warrants totalling nearly R200,000 was nabbed during operations by the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies. The suspect was among 285 suspects arrested in the past week.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said two motorists on the Top 100 list of offenders were arrested during an operation in Mitchells Plain on October 3. He said they had 87 warrants between them valued at R270,100. Smith said a week ago, two motorists were also arrested with 43 combined warrants valued at R226,550.

“That’s four motorists who have racked up just shy of half a million rand in unpaid fines, warrants and contempt of court penalties. They are poster children for that section of our motoring public who still believe that they can get away with their misdeeds. Hopefully, this turn of events will make them reconsider. “At least one of the four is still behind bars at Pollsmoor after he couldn’t come up with the R18,000 bail amount. In the past year, we have seen increased compliance from some motorists, but there are still many scoff laws on our roads daily, who think they are above the law. I hope these arrests serve as a cautionary tale,” Smith said. Traffic officers recorded 46,843 offences, executed 1,366 warrants of arrest, and impounded 198 public transport vehicles.