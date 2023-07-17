Motorist robbed and stabbed in the chest following rock placing incident on the N2 near Chesterville

Emergency workers have issued a warning advising people to avoid travelling on the N2 highway near Chesterville in Durban at night following a dangerous incident involving rock placing on the freeway. The incident occurred at around 8pm on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction. Rocks were allegedly placed on the road, causing a vehicle to crash into the barrier.

As the driver exited the vehicle, he was robbed and stabbed in the chest. The patient, a man in his 20s, was in a serious condition and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. This incident highlights an ongoing issue of rock placing on the N2 near Chesterville.

At least five other cars had to be towed away after hitting rocks on the freeway on the same Sunday night. In a separate incident, a man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to flee from robbers who had placed rocks on the N2 near the Chesterville informal settlement. The man's vehicle struck the rocks on the road, and when he got out to inspect the damage, he was attacked by the robbers.