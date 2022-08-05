Motorists warned of disruptions in Mabopane as protest against hiring foreign nationals gets under way

Pretoria – Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned motorists to avoid certain roads in and around Mabopane as members of the Tshwane Bahlali Dudula are scheduled to protest over the hiring of undocumented foreign nationals. The Tshwane Bahlali Dudula activists allege that South African citizens are sidelined from job opportunities by companies operating at Mabopane Central City.

TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the activists will gather this morning, from 9am, at an open space opposite Mabopane Central House. “From the open space opposite Mabopane Central House, they will cross over Nkgwete Road to reach Mabopane Central City. The following intersections – Nkgwete Road and Umuzi Street will be affected,” Mahamba said. “They are expected to disperse from Mabopane Central City at 1pm. Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.”

Mahamba said motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets, and use alternative routes such as: – Sesegabogang Street – Bushveld Road

Tshwane Bahlali Dudula’s David Ratladi told Pretoria News that after protesting in Rosslyn and Silverton, some companies reacted positively and absorbed local young people. He said Nissan and the South African Breweries in Rosslyn created jobs for local young people, though some companies had not yet reacted positively. Other companies went to court and obtained interdicts over the demonstrations and demands.

Ratladi said there were over 70 000 foreign nationals in the manufacturing companies, while scores of South Africans with qualifications were sitting at home in the townships doing nothing with their lives. “Over and above this, we want it to be clear that we are not done, and in fact we will continue this fight to get our young people afforded opportunities in their own country, just like everyone else,” he said. “On September 16, we are returning to Ford Motor Company in Silverton with another massive march that will involve people from Mamelodi and Eersterust. We are calling for opportunities to be created.”

