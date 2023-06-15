Durban - In a harrowing case that sent shock waves through the community, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has convicted Mozambican national Anselma George Mahumane, 35, for the rape of two teenage girls, aged 13 and 16, kidnapping and assault. The offences were committed in Tsakane, a township in Ekurhuleni.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the 13-year-old victim had been brutally attacked as she had made her way home to Tsakane extension 1 on the evening of December 4, 2013. Mahumane had allegedly approached her near the fire station, overpowered her and strangled her until she had lost consciousness. He had raped her and then left her lying on the ground.

The young girl had regained consciousness and sought help from police officers she had encountered on her way home. They had promptly assisted her in reporting the incident and seeking medical attention. Three years later, on December 3, 2016, a 16-year-old girl had fallen victim to Mahumane's depravity.

As she had walked home from a shop, Mahumane and two unidentified accomplices had accosted her at knifepoint. They had then taken turns to rape her before dragging her to a nearby veld and dumping her there. The traumatised teenager had reported the heinous act to the police.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mahumane was initially arrested but released in April 2017, after a magistrate refused to postpone the case for DNA evidence, resulting in the matter being struck off the court roll. However, in 2020, Mahumane had committed another act of rape, leading to his rearrest. In July 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for the subsequent offence.

Throughout the trial, Mahumane had pleaded not guilty and claimed to have been in a relationship with the 16-year-old complainant. However, State advocate Salome Scheepers presented compelling evidence that shattered his false narrative. The court was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Mahumane had raped both teenage girls, and he was convicted.