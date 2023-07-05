A Mozambican poacher who was found in possession of fresh horns matching the DNA of two rhino carcasses at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The Skukuza Regional Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Enock Ngobeni, 31, from Mozambique to 22 years imprisonment, for poaching-related offences.

Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crimes and was subsequently convicted of trespassing in Kruger National Park, contravention of Immigration Act, two counts of killing rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence, and possession of a dangerous weapon. On April 17, 2023, rangers of the Tshokwane Section in Skukuza were patrolling and found two rhino carcasses. "They followed footprints and found Ngobeni and his unknown accomplice in possession of a firearm and two fresh rhino horns," NPA regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa said.

“Ngobeni was arrested, and his accomplice escaped and is still on the run,” Nyuswa said. In court, Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crime, and in aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Lot Mgiba led DNA evidence of rhino horns that were found in their possession, and it matched two carcasses that were found dead in Tshokwane Section. "This accused was sentenced, accordingly," Nyuswa said.