Mozambican national jailed to life for raping his landlord’s 12-year-old daughter

A 54-year-old Mozambican national was this week sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in the North West. Guilhermo Jose Thomas Uchaio was convicted and sentenced in the Phokeng Magistrate’s Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

In a statement, the NPA said the rape took place on November 20, 2022 in Freedom Park, near Tlhabane. The accused was a tenant at the complaint’s home. NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on that day, a former tenant went to the mother of the victim and told her that she had a prophecy about the complainant being in danger.

“The woman then enquired about the girl’s whereabouts from her mother. “The mother pointed to the shack of the accused, as the child was earlier seen assisting him with his chores. “The former tenant went to look for the child, but there was no response from the shack. She testified that she saw the accused jumping out of his bed naked when she peeped through the window. She then went back to the mother to indicate that the child was not there, but the mother insisted that the child was inside the shack.

“They then went back, and upon arrival, the child was standing outside the door, and she told them that the accused raped her. “She was immediately rushed to the doctor, who confirmed that the child was violated,” he said. Mamothame said the matter was immediately reported to the police and the accused was arrested and denied bail.