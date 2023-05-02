Mozambican national sentenced for possession of counterfeit goods worth more than R1.9m

Cape Town - The Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced a Mozambican national for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act. Anatercia Timane, 43, was convicted on 733 counts of unlawful possession of counterfeit goods (sneakers) with an estimated street value of over R1.9 million.

This comes after she she was arrested on March 10 at Lebombo Border Port of Entry, transporting counterfeit goods brand items, bearing the trademarks belonging to various owners. NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, said Timane pleaded guilty and State advocate Kutullo Kanyane emphasised the prominence sale of counterfeit goods and the negative impact it had on the trademark holders and our economy. “Kanyane requested the court to enact a sentence to deter the accused and other would-be offenders.

“The court took into consideration the accused’s circumstances, the seriousness of the offence, and the economic impact on the trademark holders and society,” Nyuswa said. Nyuswa added that the accused was sentenced to a fine of R100 000 or three years imprisonment, half of which is suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not convicted of a contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act during her suspension period. “The court ordered that the goods confiscated from the accused, be forfeited to the State to be properly destroyed.