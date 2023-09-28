Mozambican national sentenced to 10 years for killing a rhino in Kruger National Park

A Mozambican national has been sentenced to ten years behind bars for killing a rhino at Kruger National Park in Skukuza while serving another jail sentence for a similar offence. The Skukuza Regional Court has sentenced a Mozambican national, Lucky Mabunda, 47, to 10 years of direct imprisonment for killing a rhino in Skukuza National Park in 2019.

This is after Mabunda pleaded guilty to the offence. The court heard that between February and September 2019, the accused entered the park using the Malelane Section and began hunting. "Field Rangers were patrolling and found the accused in possession of a firearm, axe, ammunition, and other items geared for hunting in September 2019," NPA regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa said.

"They continued their search and found two rhino carcasses. This led to the arrest of Mabunda," Nyuswa said. Nyuswa added that Mabunda appeared in court and was found guilty of killing a second rhino. He was subsequently sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment by the same court in 2020. “While serving his sentence in custody for killing the second rhino, the ballistic results for the rhino that was killed in February 2019 were brought forward.

“It confirmed that the bullets found on the carcass were fired from the rifle found in the accused’s possession,” Nyuswa said. State prosecutor Lot Mgiba emphasised the seriousness of the offence; the accused was convicted of arguing for the court to impose a suitable sentence. The accused was found guilty and sentenced accordingly. “Poaching threatens endangered species and can result in species extinction, says “Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nkebe Kanyane.