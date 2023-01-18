Mozambique nationals living illegally in SA, jailed for rhino poaching

Durban - The South African National Parks has welcomed the lengthy jail terms handed down to three Mozambican nationals convicted of rhino poaching. Lawrance Makamu, 28, Nuno Burros, 31, and George Muyanga, 48, were convicted and sentenced in the Skukuza Regional Court this week for nine counts of rhino poaching.

Makamu and Burros were jailed to an effective 22 years behind bars, while Muyanga was sentenced to 33 years. Isaac Phaahla, Kruger National Park (KNP) communications and marketing manager said the trio were living in the country illegally. “They were arrested in July 2022 in the Malelane section of the Kruger National Park after rangers, assisted by the K9 Unit and the Aviators of the Airwing followed up on the gunshots heard and reported by passing tourists.

“A thorough search was launched and the suspects were found hiding in the bush and in possession of six rhino horns, a firearm, two hunting knives and four live rounds,” he said. The managing executive of KNP, Oscar Mthimkhulu commended the anti-poaching teams and the SAPS for the successful arrests, as well as the prosecuting team and the Skukuza Regional Court for the conviction. “We lost three endangered species, including a black rhino, due to the disregard of our valuable species by those three criminals.

“The sentences give motivation and hope to all those who work tirelessly to safeguard the wildlife found in the park,” said Mthimkhulu. SANParks said it was pleased at the speed in which the case was finalised and looked forward to more tough sentences in the new year to deter criminals from committing these crimes. IOL