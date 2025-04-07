Mpumalanga boy, 13, faces attempted murder charges after shooting 15-year-old cousin.

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder and negligent handling of a firearm following a shocking incident that left a 15-year-old boy injured after allegedly being shot by his 13-year-old cousin. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Langkloof, Verena.

According to provincial spokesperson Colonel Jabu Ndubane, police were called to the Verena clinic after receiving a report that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim lying in bed, where medical staff revealed that he had been allegedly shot by his younger cousin. Ndubane said preliminary investigation indicates that the teenager allegedly stole his father's safe keys from the wardrobe and then took out the firearm from the safe.

"It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate occurred wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin. Thereafter, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the other teenager, who is the suspect in this case, was taken to the police station," said Ndubane. Ndubane added that the suspect was then released to the care of his parents. He is expected appear at the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he's facing charges of for attempted murder.

In addition to the charges against the 13-year-old, his father has also been charged for negligent handling of a firearm. The acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the incident and cautioned licenced firearm holders to adhere to the stipulated rules and regulation of the Firearms Control Act, emphasising that firearms in the wrong hands can have disastrous consequences. [email protected]