Mpumalanga child rapist sentenced to 42 years imprisonment

A child rapist from Mpumalanga has been sentenced in the Boschfontein Regional Court for targeting children in the Nkomazi area. Siyabonga Lawrence Ngwenya, 21, was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old and a 11-year-old.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the first incident took place in 2019. “In the first incident, Ngwenya preyed on a seven-year-old girl at Kamhlushwa on October 15, 2019. Thereafter, a case was opened and investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit from Tonga, leading to his arrest on October 22, 2019. At the time, the Ngwenya was 16 years old and he was released under the care of a guardian due to his underage status by then,” Mdhluli said. He said Ngwenya continued with his criminal conduct and on July 8, 2021, he raped an 11-year-old girl in Mzinti Trust while she was visiting her grandmother.

A rape case was opened and the FCS members conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of Ngwenya, again. The court sentenced Ngwenya to 20 years imprisonment for the rape of the seven-year-old girl and 22 years imprisonment for the rape of the 11-year-old girl. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently and Ngwenya’s name will be entered into the register for sexual offenders.

The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the sentencing. “The SAPS is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, especially children, from such heinous crimes. We commend the dedicated work of the investigating team, and we trust that this sentence will send a strong message that such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. We hope the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who may consider emulating the actions of the Ngwenya,” Mkhwanazi said. [email protected]