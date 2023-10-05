Mpumalanga cop arrested for allegedly killing his wife at a birthday celebration

An off-duty Mpumalanga policeman accused of brutally killing his wife at a birthday celebration has been arrested. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Lucky Sandlile Maduna, 38, was charged with the murder of Nonkululeko Mtshweni, aged 28.

The incident took place at a tavern in Barberton in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, the couple had been attending a birthday celebration when an argument ensued. “It is alleged Maduna slapped his wife, and she fell to the ground.

“He is further alleged to have assaulted her with a beer bottle.” Ipid said Maduna is accused of going to his car and returning with a whiskey bottle, where he continued assaulting her until the bottle broke. “He is accused of using the bottle to stab the victim in her neck until she was motionless.”

Raburabu said the victim’s friend, Veronica Sithole, attempted to intervene. “She was allegedly severely stabbed on the face and neck and had to be airlifted to the Rob Ferreira Hospital in a critical condition.” Mtshweni was declared deceased on the scene.