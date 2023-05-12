Mpumalanga cop attacked by gunmen during load shedding, shoots one suspect dead

Pretoria - A Mpumalanga police officer was attacked by three gunmen while on his way to work on Friday morning and gunned down one of the suspects. Provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 42-year-old officer was attacked at Msogwaba, Tinkhomeni around 5am while walking to get his transport.

When approaching the main road, three suspects accosted him. One of the suspects cocked a firearm before firing a shot, of which missed and the sergeant retaliated and shot the gunmen,” said Mdhluli. He said the suspects fled the scene, but the police officer was unable to see in which direction they had gone because it was dark on account of load shedding. “He called for backup and on the arrival of other members, a search for the suspects ensued. A male person was found not far from the scene with a firearm in his hand, as well a knife in his pocket.”

The suspect was certified dead at the scene. “The deceased is not yet identified. The other two suspects are still at large,” he said. Mdhluli said an attempted murder had been opened, alongside an inquest.