Mpumalanga cop fighting for his life after being shot and robbed at an accident scene

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga on Monday said the manhunt was still on for a group of assailants who shot at police officers as well as a fire brigade official while they were attending to an accident scene on the R40 Road at Ga-Bereta, near Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, at around 2am.

“According to the information, police, together with emergency services, were notified of a homicide incident in which a vehicle veered off the road and fell into the river, resulting in the death of a driver, with one occupant surviving. While the officials were busy at the scene, a group of about five suspects emerged from the nearby bushes and indiscriminately fired shots at them,” said Mohlala. He said the suspects shot a police officer before robbing him of his service firearm, his mobile phone and the car keys of a SAPS vehicle. “A police constable is fighting for his life in hospital as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds that he sustained after being shot by suspects who robbed him of his service firearm, a cell phone and keys for the state car,” said Mohlala.

“Meanwhile, three SAPS members, as well as an official from fire and rescue, survived the incident unharmed. It is also reported that the state vehicle was damaged during the incident.” The robbers allegedly fled the scene on foot. Mohlala said a case of armed robbery with an additional charge of attempted murder was opened, hence the manhunt.