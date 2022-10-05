Mpumalanga cop stabbed to death after visiting friends

Johannesburg – A police officer was stabbed to death in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday, after visiting a friend at about 8pm. He was allegedly stabbed twice in the chest.

Police said Warrant Officer Siyaphi Jan Msiza, 57, who was stationed at Kwamhlanga Police Station, was attacked on Tuesday. He reportedly visited his friend at Msholozi village in KwaMhlanga. At about 8.15pm he decided to go home. "His friends reportedly accompanied him. After they all thought he was safe, his friends went back. However (they) responded quickly after they heard him calling for help.

“They were shocked to find him with two stab wounds to his chest. He (apparently) informed his friends he was attacked by two guys. "Sadly on their arrival at hospital, it was too late as their friend was certified dead by medical staff," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said Msiza served the South African Police Service (SAPS) for 32 years.

"No arrest has been made so far and the police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the branch commander, Detective-Colonel Alex Mahlahlane on 082 318 9865. “Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous." Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the brutal murder of Msiza and sent condolences to his family.

