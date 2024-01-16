Mpumalanga cop who gunned down wife and fled with children in lover's car, expected in court

A policeman who allegedly shot his wife and her parents before fleeing with their children, is expected to make his first appearance in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The 32-year-old detective constable faces charges of murder and attempted murder following the incident that took place on Sunday, January 14.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the accused allegedly contacted his wife, informing her that his vehicle broke down and he asked her to help him tow it. “His wife, her mother, father and the couple’s children drove to the scene. They all alighted from their vehicle to help the policeman. He then allegedly fired shots at them, killing his wife and wounding her parents,” Mdhluli said. The officer reportedly got into his lover’s car with his children and sped off.

The policeman's attempts to flee were shortlived after he crashed the getaway vehicle. Mdhluli said he and the children were entrapped in the wreckage. They had to be extricated from the vehicle. “The officer was arrested at the scene while paramedics rushed the children to hospital for further care. A firearm is said to have also been confiscated during the arrest,” Mdhluli said.

“It is not yet clear whether the victims were shot with an official firearm or not, that will form part of the investigation which is still ongoing.” He said the cop's mother-in-law was also declared deceased while his father-in-law survived. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will also conduct their own investigation.