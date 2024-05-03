Mpumalanga cop who shot his girlfriend dead at her workplace over cheating allegations, jailed

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has welcomed the 20-year jail term handed to a policeman who killed his girlfriend using his service pistol. Sergeant Monday Shimondzo Ngobeni , 43, was found guilty in the Graskop Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 37-year-old Agnes Maluleka.

The murder incident took place on June 27, 2023 at Maluleka’s workplace, where she was employed as a cashier. According to national Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, on the day of the incident, Sergeant Ngobeni went to Maluleka's workplace and accused her of cheating on him. “They argued until Sergeant Ngobeni took out his service pistol, and shot Maluleka. She was hit on the chest and fell behind the counter.

“Sergeant Maluleka walked to her and shot her again, twice on the head.” Shuping said the security officer on duty locked Maluleka inside the store and called the police. “He was arrested on the scene.”

Following an investigation by Ipid, the docket was handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and Maluleka was charged for premeditated murder. Last month, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that police officers should be exemplary and walk the talk, following allegations that a cop assaulted his girlfriend. "Women and children must be and feel safe around men, they must feel even safer in the presence of police officers, whether on or off duty.“