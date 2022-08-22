Mpumalanga cops intercept R1 million dagga consignment destined for Gauteng

Pretoria- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga with an estimated value of more than R1 million. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said:“A 30-year-old suspect who is a foreign national from the Kingdom of Eswatini is due to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 for dealing in dagga. The man was nabbed at Buffelspruit next to Jeppes Reef Port of Entry on 21 August 2022.”

“His arrest came after police in Schoemansdal were patrolling, as well as conducting a stop and search duties on the R570 Road. They then stopped a white Isuzu bakkie with one occupant.” Mohlala said upon searching the vehicle, police officers found 31 bags stashed with dagga weighing at about 240,85 kilograms “with an estimated street value of about R1 011 570”. Police in Mpumalanga have confiscated dagga worth over R1 million from a suspected drug peddler heading to Gauteng. Photo: SAPS The 30-year-old was immediately arrested and charged for dealing in dagga. The dagga and the vehicle were confiscated for further investigation.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect entered the country legally through Mananga port of entry. Whilst in the country, he then collected the dagga at the illegal crossing at Magogeni. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the dagga was destined to reach Gauteng province prior to the mission being intercepted by the police,” said Mohlala. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest, and warned that police in the province had intensified efforts to fight the circulation of all forms of drugs. “We are increasingly closing all passages for criminals to run their activities and we are tracking every bit of information about drug peddlers and we promise not to rest until the situation has changed for the better,” said Manamela.

