Mpumalanga cops intercept stolen Lexus SUV while being escorted towards Mozambique

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 35-year-old man who was driving a Lexus NX300 SUV which was reported stolen at Sandton in Gauteng, and another driver who was allegedly escorting it. Spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the luxurious SUV was apparently heading to neighbouring Mozambique, and was escorted by a Ford Ranger bakkie.

“Information from the national crime intelligence structure of the police which was executed in collaboration with the Middelburg flying squad members has led to the apprehension of two Mozambican nationals as well as the recovery of a suspected stolen vehicle,” Mdhluli said. “The two men were intercepted on the N4 Road near Middelburg. It is said that one of the men was reportedly driving a grey Lexus SUV. Meanwhile, there are allegations indicating that the second one was driving a white Ford Ranger bakkie. The Lexus was reported stolen in Sandton, Gauteng province, on a theft case reported on 7 May, 2023.” Police have arrested two Mozambican nationals after recovering a stolen Lexus NX 300. Picture: SAPS He said on Friday, members of the SAPS flying squad unit received information about a suspected stolen vehicle which was possibly heading to Mozambique.

“The Lexus was intercepted at Middleburg Toll Plaza where a 35-year-old male suspect who was behind the wheel, was arrested. The police are also following some information regarding a Ford Ranger bakkie which was stopped after it sped off then passed the Middleburg toll gate when members tried to stop it,” Mdhluli said. “It is suspected that the driver of the bakkie, aged 39, might have information that can be crucial in the investigation regarding the theft of the Lexus SUV in Sandton. Currently, he was apprehended and detained for further investigation as the vehicle that he was driving was not reported stolen.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the teamwork displayed by the two law enforcement units of the SAPS.