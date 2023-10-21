Mpumalanga couple arrested for controlled meds, steroids, and ammunition possession

Mpumalanga police arrested a couple aged 34 and 35 after allegedly finding them in possession of controlled medication, steroids, and ammunition. The bust occurred on Friday and was executed by members of the Hawks Secunda. Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, the Hawks spokesperson in the province, stated that the arrest followed a police search warrant executed at Driesfontein Street in Secunda. The operation focused on the possession of steroids and scheduled medication.

“During the operation, members discovered various medications, and a pharmacist was requested to assist in identifying them,” Tshabalala explained. “The pharmacist confirmed the presence of various steroids and scheduled medications. Additionally, seven rounds of 12-gauge ammunition and rifle ammunition were also discovered.” Mpumalanga police nabbed a couple between the ages 34 and 35 after they were allegedly found in possession of controlled medicine, steroids and ammunition. Photo:Supplied Tshabalala added that some of the controlled medications and related substances are often used by underage children in the province.