Mpumalanga couple in court over R13 million tax evasion by their company

A Mpumalanga couple appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) by failing to submit their company’s tax returns from 2014 to 2023. Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks), said that Joseph Nyalungu, 60, and his wife, Dudu Alicia Mathumbu, 56, owned a company called Mjingo Projects and Transport Services (Pty) Ltd.

Sekgotodi said that Nyalungu and Mathumbu failed to submit personal income tax amounting to R13 million. “They were released on R1,000 bail each, and the case was postponed to August 12, 2024 in order to be transferred to the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court,” she said. In another recent case, IOL reported that the Hawks in the Eastern Cape arrested a 46-year-old businessman for defrauding SARS of R2.7 million by submitting false Value Added Tax (VAT) calculations that resulted in undue VAT refunds.

Mpumelelo Equest Mdanda and his two companies, M.T. and A.O. Trading Pty Ltd, were charged with allegations of contravening Section 235 of the Tax Administration Act. “During the auditing process Sars picked up the red flags and lodged a complaint with the Hawks. “Investigations revealed that Sars was actually prejudiced cash of more than R2.7 million and nearly prejudiced more than R4.6 million,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.